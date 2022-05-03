By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Youths who are the backbone of political parties have been challenged not to limit their potentials to only running errands for parties’ chieftains but demand to occupy leadership positions in the next general elections.

The youths have also been tasked to equip themselves with skills and education so as to be relevant and not relegated to the background.

A gubernatorial aspirant in Plateau State, Kefas Ropshik who gave the challenge insisted that leadership and wisdom do not depend solely on age hence the youths who are lifeline of political parties should run for political offices.

Ropshik, who is also a youth contesting the State number one seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, while speaking with journalists in Jos said his aspiration is borne out of the desire to lead the state and be a role model to other young people.

According to him, “About 18 people have come out to get forms for the governorship seat on the platform of the PDP. I am the youngest person among the contestants. I am also the last person to join the contest. Leadership and wisdom are not given by age, God gives and you acquire them too.

“I have built myself overtime to get to where I am. One of the reasons I contest is because I want to be a role model to the youths on the Plateau. Governance on the Plateau has over time been for the older generation.

“I came out to make a statement and tell this generation that it is possible for you to make it. If you look at the demography of leadership. There has been so much recycling of the older generation. The younger generation have been relegated to the background, I came out not to challenge the elderly ones but to tell them that the world over, the younger generation are the ones driving the process all over.

“70% of the world leaders are young people, if the youths on the Plateau do not key in now, when will we do it? My coming out is to give strength to my generation.”

He added, “Look at the structure of the political parties in the country today. Every political party, the structure starts from the Ward level, to the State. In the course of my interactions, 70% of the people driving the process of the parties from the Ward to State are the youths.

“If the youths are given the responsibility of building political parties, they are trusted at that level of handling the party structures very well. Why can’t they be given the opportunity to be leaders. The youths should not be relegated to the background, they need to be included in governance

“Again, from inception, everyone that has governed Plateau came from the public sector background so we don’t expect a different way of governance, they know how to do administration but leadership and governance is about wealth creation and curbing of poverty.

“I am asking Plateau people to try someone that has made a mark in the private sector. Plateau is a commercially viable state so let’s have a leadership that will create wealth. What I am bringing on the table is wealth creation to curb poverty…”