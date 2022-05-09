By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – 18 gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State have threatened to dump the Party if the State Governor, Simon Lalong, and his allies should impose their preferred aspirant on the people.

The aspirants who insisted the Governor, his family members, and a few members of the Party are planning to foist “an unpopular candidate that will cause misfortune to the Party,” stressed if that is done, they and their supporters would collectively dump the Party for another.

Addressing journalists in Jos on Monday, the 18 aspirants noted the purported preferred aspirant, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda recently disengaged from INEC as a Resident Electoral Commissioner and “is yet to get his membership right with APC and has not totally disengaged from INEC.”

Speaking on behalf of others, an aspirant, Chief Amos Gizo said “… we desire to produce credible, qualified and electable candidates who are loyal to the party leadership and a person without baggage… We don’t want to repeat the mistakes of the previous leaders who could not install their successors by being selfish and imposing unpopular candidates…

“We all agreed that Plateau is not progressing, as the indices of progress show that we are derailing… The aspirants resolved that there should be no impositions Of any kind and consensus will be done by the aspirants themselves… We all agreed that delegates will emerge either by consensus of the aspirants or an election must take place. That no concurred list will be accepted…

“This press conference is necessitated by what looked like rumour but has been evident by the body language of the State Governor, Simon Lalong with members of the first family (wife and brothers) his father in law. Mr. Cyril Tsenyil, the Accountant General of the State, and Mr. Festus Fuanter, the Deputy National Secretary of APC anchored by the Member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam in the National Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi subjugated the collective will of the members of APC by imposing a candidate on the Party in the person of Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda…

“Since this matter became open, the Governor has remained silent over it, this means silence is consent. He has the authority to caution all the perpetrators.”

On the issue of adhoc delegates, they asked the Party leadership in the State to address that as “the use of former delegates amendments is objected to by us and we insist that election must be held in all the 207 federal wards to come up with the five delegates of which two must be women. The rumour of a concocted list of adhoc delegates is hereby objected to by all of us…”

The aspirants however advised, “the Governor should be neutral, the Party should maintain their neutrality as any overt attempt to take sides will surely erode the confidence reposed on them,” maintaining, “We will unanimously present to the Party a consensus candidate who has the quality to win at the general election.

“If the State leadership allows those bent on subverting our nascent democracy to thrive, it shall put the State chapter in crisis and we the 18 aspirants have vowed and agreed to dump the Party with our teeming supporters for any party of our choice.”