On the 15th of May, unmonitored flight with final destination in the Central African Republic left Jalingo Airport in Nigeria. The pilot, who performed the flight, have not made contact with anyone since he left Nigeria, as his worried colleague reports.

The matter got into the hand of the Nigerian journalists, as the colleague of missing pilot, who prefers to stay unnamed for the sake of his safety, reached out to the press after he failed to get the answers from company officials and the airport. He urges the press to disseminate the message to gain any information that would help him in finding his companion.

On the eve of the flight, on May 8, the colleague of the missing pilot saw his friend for the last time. It was then when the pilot shared that he was preparing for a special flight from Nigeria’s Jalingo airport to a small airport in the north of the Central African Republic, and added that he did not want to disclose the flight details, mentioning that the flight is connected to a secret operation and thus would be unmonitored by the radars.

Pilots colleague waited for his friends to text message or a call soon after the completion of the mission. However, two days passed without receiving any news about him, so he decided to go to the authorities with an official request for any information about the fate of the plane.

Having received no answer, he became even more worried, as now he suspects that the pilot might have been injured or even worth. According to pilot’s friend testimony, the pilot was offered a large sum in return for accomplishing the task, which makes his colleague believe that the task involved great risks to his life and might be connected to illicit trafficking of goods.

He also notes, that his friend’s family has already contacted him when he started his inquiry. They have not heard from his friend for 3 days as well and are equally worried for their relative.

“I have never been comfortable with the nature of the mission that was assigned, and I can almost tell how dangerous it is,” adds pilot’s friend, asking the press to shed some light on this mysterious matter.