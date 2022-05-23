Popular Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy on Monday led some Nigerians to protest against jungle justice occurring in some parts of the country.

Charly Boy who strongly condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, who was gruesomely killed for alleged blasphemy and also David Imoh who was killed by okada riders in Lekki, called for urgent measures by the government to tackle jungle justice in Nigeria.

He said ”We can’t pretend that our sensibilities have not been assaulted by so much bloodletting happening all over our country.

”If poverty, hopelessness, hunger and the indiscriminate killings of our sons and daughter can not unite us, what will?”