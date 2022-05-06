By Nwafor Sunday

The national leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and other presidential hopefuls are currently meeting with the south-west APC leaders.

Bisi Akande, former interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives; Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing; Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun, as well as APC governors from the south-west region are present at the meeting.

Source told Vanguard that the meeting is focused on presenting a united front for the region on securing the party’s presidential ticket.

