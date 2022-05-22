Donates foodstuffs, and clothing to the poor

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Philanthropist and founder of the Foundation for Widows and Orphans ( FWO) in Kaduna; Aderonke Blessing Adewumi has called oh Government to establish a database for the old and widows in Nigeria.

The philanthropist also donated foodstuffs and other items to the old, widows and orphans at Hotel 17 in Kaduna.

Chairman and CEO of Hotel 17, Major General Yerima ( rtd) commented on Aderonke ‘s love and concern for the poor and declared willingness to support her course.

Speaking during the inaugural launch of the FWO in Kaduna at the weekend, Aderonke Blessing Adewumi said the government should establish more centres for the old across Nigeria where their welfare and other needs would be catered for.

She said the reason why she decided to do the launching in Kaduna was that she was born in Kaduna, went to school in Kaduna and did almost everything in the state capital.

” So I decided to honour the community that gave me almost everything. Let me honour them and do the inauguration here. “

She said while selecting the beneficiaries, she went out to community leaders who definitely knew who the widows and the old people were.

” So I went to community leaders, I went to clergymen, the Imams, the pastors since they already have people around them. It’s not like we go randomly looking for people on the road.”

“We are hopeful in future we can collaborate with government and do something..we’ve spoken to some individuals in government

..For today we selected 90 people to help..”

This is not just an organisation, this is a ministry, this is a calling….we believe God is the master planner of this …He puts it in. my mind, he spoke to me to go out and help the widows and poor people…and of course, I feel for the most vulnerable people .. naturally I really do have the compassion towards them.”

“For today since we just launched, we are giving them food since they need food. We are giving them foodstuffs, clothing and things like this… a lot.”

“I am really happy, that I am not the only one who has these people in mind.. that actually care for the widows and the old A lot of people are responding positively, they actually care for the widows and the old I am grateful, I am happy to see that”.

She said her foundation is not a project that will cover a period but something that has come to stay in the service of humanity.

She disclosed that plans were underway to provide avenues for skill acquisition for the widows and orphans with the aim of making them productive and self-reliant

Commenting on whether the state and Federal Governments were doing enough in supporting the widows and the old in Nigeria, she said that there was a centre in Abuja for the old people but she strongly believed there should be more centres for the old across Nigeria.

Aderonke said it would be good to have a database of these old people so that they could always go for them because they don’t need to come out.

” With a database, we can always go to them and support them with what they need. The government really needs to do more, they should step up and help those people. “

The Foundation, she said, would hopefully go beyond Kaduna and move around the country. For the benefit of the poor..

One of the beneficiaries and a widow, Maryam, thanked the FWO for coming to assist them, saying most of them were not finding it easy since the death of their spouses.