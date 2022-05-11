By Tony Ubani

The race to the hot seat of Nigeria Football Federation is getting interesting after incumbent President, Melvin Amaju Pinnick confirmed that he would not be standing for re-election.

Pinnick, a FIFA council member, CAF executive member dropped out from the race to extend his tenure in the football house after Ghana kicked Nigeria out of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. His announcement not to go for a third term has sparked the interest of many to occupy the number one football position in Nigeria.

The entrance into the race yesterday by ex-international goalkeeper, former Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Television pundit and Pastor Peterside Idah among the frontrunners to succeed Pinnick has jacked up the number of interested candidates to six.

Others in the race include, Shehu Dikko who is the League Management Committee (LMC) chairman and second vice president of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi( First Vice President of NFF and Lagos FA Chairman, Chairman of Chairmen in the current dispensation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) FA chairman, Adam Mouktar Mohammed and Christian Emeruwa.

Sports Vanguard can reveal authoritatively that Peterside who played for BCC Lions, Enyimba and Moroka Swallows of South Africa is enjoying the full backing of many ex-internationals, administrators and football fans. For a man with a staunch credential and experience in the round-leather game and also his administrative acumen, Peterside’s entrance, no doubt has raised the bar for the office of NFF President.

With former player, Samuel Eto’o elected Cameroon Football Federation President, Didier Drogba’s attempt in Cote d’Ivoire, many believe that time has come for Nigerian ex-internationals to take the Bull by the horn and not play second fiddle so as to bring fresh air to Nigerian football.