How do you explain to a family member who has made concerted efforts to raise substantial funds to free a loved one that he or she will now be facing criminal action? To me, it appears grossly unfair.

—Nnemeka Blessing, Fashion Designer

It is funny how we always ignore the cause and choose to tackle the effect. Payment of ransom only happens when people fear that the victim cannot be helped by the security forces. The first thing to be done in is that effort should be directed to motivating and providing the security agencies necessary equipment required to rescuing the kidnapped victim unharmed.

—Adedayo Marvelous, Content Writer

In a functional society, there should not be a situation that warrants paying of ransom to kidnappers, because kidnapping itself is a serious and punishable offense under the law.

The Senate, Federal and State government should use this energy to beef up the security of lives and properties and also make the citizens feel safe in their homes, at schools, during their travels etc.

—Bello Ahmad

Nigerians want to see actions being taken in addressing those identified challenges, rather than focusing on trivial issues like ransom payments.

I’ll therefore advise that the lawmakers focus their attention on how to curb insecurity totally in the country. Ransom payment will not occur if the police can effectively apprehend kidnappers

— Yusuf Olayiwola, Content writer

I think the government should strengthen the police force with modern equipment to tackle this kidnapping issue and also the new law should be enforced, those found guilty must be prosecuted. Criminalizing ransom payment is definitely not the solution to curb kidnapping in the country.

— Olushina Francis, Student

Is payment of ransom the problem or the act of kidnapping itself? According to those behind the Bill, the intention is to block the source of money which seems to be the motivation for kidnappers. Is the Senate saying that the families of kidnap victims should fold their arms and watch their person’s life being wasted?

— Adesegun John., Interior Decorator

