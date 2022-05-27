…One body recovered

By Bose Adelaja

A tanker laden with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Friday, overturned and spilt its content at the surrounding areas of Otedola Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Eyewitnesses’ account said residents, both youths and adults took the advantage to scoop fuel not minding the dangers.

It was learnt that the unidentified truck collided with four other vehicles before it overturned and burst into flames.

Not minding the danger, residents were said to have besieged surrounding areas to scoop the content.

A male adult was recovered dead during the rescue operation which ended on Friday.

The incident resulted into traffic jam as the entire axis was cordoned off to allow a smooth rescue operation.

To that effect, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, has alarmed over the illegal scooping of fuel to avoid further danger.

The Permanent Secretary said a joint team of Lagos State Fire Service, the Agency fire team, the Nigeria Police were able to manage the situation and prevented it from degenerating.

He said, “Upon arrival of the Agency’s tiger team at the incident scene, it was observed that a multiple accident involving a tanker with unknown registration number conveying about 45 thousands litres of petrol and 4 vehicles had occurred.

“A joint team of Lagos State Fire Service, Agency fire team, Nigeria Police worked to manage the flames and the resultant traffic backlogs using chemical foam.

“The other affected cars were recovered by the Agency’s light duty equipment.

“The entire area has been blanketed with chemical retardant to prevent secondary incidents from the product which spilled into a nearby gully.

“Members of the public are to refrain from illegal scooping of product to prevent any additional outbreak and to avoid igniting naked flame or fire.

“The operation has been concluded and the carriageway is open for traffic having been supported by the Agency’s fire trucks and super metro.

“A single fatality (adult male) was discovered and the remains have been handed over to SEHMU for further processing. “