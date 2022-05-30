By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Pensioners under the aegis of the Association of Retirees and PFA Pensioners, in Lagos, have pleaded with the Lagos State House of Assembly to prevail on the state government to pay the backlog of entitlements due to retirees, that have accumulated since 2019.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on “Why the Contributory Pensioners’ Monthly Take Home are ridiculously too small in Lagos”, Chairman and General Secretary of the group, Omisande Michael and Olagbaye Johnson, claimed that the future of this group of Pensioners was bleak, claiming that “Contributory Pensioners are dying as a result of suicidal pensions.”

According to them, “Government should pay as a matter of urgency, all backlog of entitlements due to retirees, which have accumulated for the past four years since 2019 as retirees can no longer wait till May 2023.

“Government should upgrade the monthly Pension of all the Contributory Pensioners at all levels to a living Pension. The monthly pension must increase as the workers’ wages increase. Government should pay the accrued interest on our entitlement from 2007 till the date of payment of entitlement.

“Government should grant us free Medical Treatment and Medical Examination. Government should grant us free transportation on the state BRT buses.”

After giving a historical background of the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, in Nigeria and zeroing it on Lagos, the retirees argued that the three objectives of the contributory scheme which are to assist individuals by ensuring that they will cater for their livelihood during old age and thereby reducing old-age poverty; ensure that pensioners are not subjected to untold suffering due to inefficient cumbersome process of pension payment; and stem the growth of outstanding pension liability, have failed.

The pensioners lamented that “Non-payment of retiree’s accrued benefit into the RSA as at 2007 has made nonsense of the CPS. The system does not allow upward review of monthly Pension. The system does not take into consideration the welfare of the pensioners such as medical treatment, medical examination, housing, and transportation among others as the government has completely neglected the Contributory Pensioners.

“Once retirees disengage from the service, the government does not want to have anything to do with them again. This is not so where the pension scheme was borrowed from. Delay in the payment of pension entitlement has sent a lot of retirees to their early graves; many are battling sicknesses such as stroke, cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, and death among others.

Most retirees find it difficult to pay their rents, skyrocketing bills, land use charges and other various bills that are being regularly imposed on residents. Many are homeless; this situation is pathetic as they have become objects of pity in the society.”

Vanguard News