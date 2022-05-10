By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC has announced its completion of the seventh National Action Plan, NAP 7.0, by 50per cent.

The Special Adviser to PEBEC Secretary, Dr Jumoke Oduwale, made this known in a statement made available to Journalists, in Abuja.

Oduwole stated that the NAP 7.0 is aimed at implementing reforms for improved efficiency and transparency of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS).

She said NAP 0.7 was designed to reduce the challenges faced by micro, small and medium enterprises, MSMEs, “across four areas-Agro-Export Implementation Action Plan, Automation Reforms, Regulatory Reforms, and Executive Order 01/ReportGov NG compliance reforms.”

The statement reads in part: “the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has completed the Seventh National Action Plan (NAP 7.0), following the 30-day extension of the previous completion date of April 6, 2022 NAP 7.0 concluded with an overall completion rate of 50% and marks the end of the 30-day accelerated reform cycle targeted at implementing reforms for improved efficiency and transparency of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS).

“The PEBEC, at its meeting held in January 2022, had approved the commencement of NAP 7.0 to run from February 7, 2022 to April 7, 2022, with a target to deliver 57 reforms within the 60-day accelerator window. Some of the participating MDAs include the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Trademarks Registry (Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment).

Citizens and Business Department (Ministry of Interior), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NACS), and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“The NAP 7.0 was designed to further reduce the challenges faced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across four areas-Agro-Export Implementation Action Plan, Automation Reforms, Regulatory Reforms, and Executive Order 01/ReportGov NG compliance reforms. The reforms include the streamlining and simplification of ago-export regulatory practices with a view to boosting the competitiveness of Nigeria’s agro-exports while enhancing Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings as stated in the Agro-Export Plan.

“The completed reforms for the NAP 7.0 includes the publication of Insolvency Regulations pursuant to the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, providing the much-needed support for the operationalization of the extensive insolvency provisions in CAMA 2020. In addition, public companies will now able to upload their share registers on CAC’s Company Registration Portal (CRP).

“Furthermore, enforcement of compliance with Order 172 on timeline for distribution companies (Discos) to complete new connections for maximum demand users to the distribution grid has commenced. The reform will improve Discos turn-around time for connecting maximum demand users.

Likewise, the Trademark Registry has resolved previously recurring errors in the manual generation of certificates/recordal documents.

“In her remarks on the extension, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the PEBEC Secretary and Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, while thanking the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, for her kind and timely support for the implementation of the reforms, stated that “the PEBEC Secretariat will continue to work with MDAs to deliver the outstanding reforms for the benefit of micro, small and medium scale enterprises and the Nigerian economy after NAP 7.0 window closes.”

The PEBEC is chaired by His Excellency, the Vice President, with the Honorable Minister of Industry.

Trade and Investment as Vice Chair and consists of 13 Honorable Ministers, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Head of Service and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

