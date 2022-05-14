By Nnamdi Ojiego

In its commitment to ensure safety of passengers and other road users, a foremost transport company in the country, Peace Mass Transit, PMT, last week, commenced a one month regular training and re-training programmes for its drivers.

According to the company, the programme is designed to cover all drivers in the PMT fleet

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, oversee the main sessions for participants while PMT safety manager, Sunday Igwegbe, takes them through the other routines.

Peace Mass conducts regular safety refresher courses for its drivers and takes their participation seriously.

Over the month -long duration of this May session, all drivers are expected to check in in batches and be taken through regular and specialist routines, as a form of recertification.

Part of what Mr. Igwegbe does specifically is verify that drivers have valid driving licences.

FRSC officers take them through safety routines like fire emergency reactions, highway codes, and general road safety procedures.

Speaking on the training, Igwegbe expressed satisfaction with drivers’ response to the current session, assuring that the company was not about to lower its high safety standards to accommodate any recalcitrant driver.

“We have no tolerance for carelessness because human lives are involved. We retrain them regularly because, over time, there might be the temptation for some to try to take things of safety for granted.

“But we don’t allow that, so, despite the logistics implications, we do these trainings regularly “, the safety manager stated.