By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FORMER Governor Gabriel Suswam of the Benue State and other stakeholders of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have advised governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state to replicate his leadership style and strides across the country if he was elected president in 2023.

They spoke on Friday in Mkpat Enin local government area of Akwa Ibom State during the official commissioning St. Gabriel Coconut Oil Refinery

Addressing the people, shortly before fagging off the project, Suswam who is Chairman Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel, Presidential project 2023, described governor Emmanuel as a great achiever.

“I am most humbled to be here to Commissíon this history making project. On the programme the Vice President was supposed to be here, but as we know the office of the Vice President most of the time is encumbered with different programmes.

“As a former governor I know what it takes to put down projects. The resources shared at Abuja are grossly inadequate for someone to put the kind of projects which you have put on ground in your state except one who is committed, determined, ready and willing to impact positively on his people.

“Your Excellency, your people might not totally appreciate what you are doing for them.

But when you leave this office and assume a higher office. The essence of this factory is to create wealth in Akwa Ibom. Replicate this when you become president.

“Your Excellency, you have antecedent, sincerity of purpose, integrity and you have shown capacity. The country is unable to have an Airline, a country as big as Nigeria does not have an Airline, your own son came into office and decided to put Akwa Ibom in the world map. Akwa Ibom you should give him all the support to become president”

Speaking, Governor Udom Emmanuel who deacribed St. Gabriel Coconut Refinery as first of its kind in Africa, noted that the project came through his desire to open more widows for foreign direct investment.

Explaining the idea behind the name of the factory Emmanuel said: Gabriel means God is my strength, Gabriel interprets vision and dreams, Gabriel was used to banish long time barrenness and fruitlessness.

“So today with the commissioning of this factory we banish barrenness of our economy, prosperity, and I pronounce fruitfulness in our lives. Gabriel is a career of good news. The good news is when others are saying there is a casting down, Akwa Ibom is saying there is a lifting up.

“The factory is modern, smart and adaptive to also process palm kernel oil. if we can do this at the sub-national level when we don’t control the policy, only God knows what we would do when we can control the policy”. the governor said.

In his earlier, Managing Director of VKS Construction Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Onur Kumral commended the governor for developing and transforming Akwa Ibom state and its people through life-touching projects.

He simply said: “His Excellency, We want to thank you for giving us the opportunity to bring our Professionalism and to bring our investment in Akwa Ibom State. We are looking forward to continue the partnership with the state even now before you leave office”,