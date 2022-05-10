This is the report of a poll conducted by NOI Polls Limited for Anap Foundation, as released today by the Foundation’s President and Founder, Atedo Peterside.

Atedo Peterside

A recent survey conducted for Anap Foundation by NOI Polls Limited shows a close-run race for the Ekiti State governorship seat between the top two aspirants: Abiodun Ayobami Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Olusegun Adebayo Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The two candidates are running neck to neck.

Surprisingly, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate (Olabisi Kayode) is running a distant third.

The Ekiti Governorship race can, therefore, correctly be called as a two-horse race between APC and SDP and with PDP running as a “dark horse” with only an outside chance of overtaking the front two.

When asked who respondents will be voting for in the coming June 2022 governorship elections in Ekiti state, APC and SDP candidates, Abiodun Ayobami Oyebanji and Olusegun Adebayo Oni led the list of candidates, while PDP candidate, Olabisi Kayode is running a distant third.

However, it is important to note that a whopping 33% of those polled are still undecided as to their choice of candidate; and it is believed this proportion of voters would be critical in deciding who eventually wins the coveted seat.

While the survey results show that youths between the ages of 18-25 years are more inclined to vote for Olabisi Kayode, (they also had the largest proportion of undecided (50%). It also shows that a larger range of youths aged 26-35 and the next age bracket 36-45, are more inclined to vote for Olusegun Adebayo Oni.

The survey further shows that 93% of registered voters polled have their Permanent Voter’s Cards with them, whilst 79% of those voters claimed that they are absolutely certain that they will cast their vote in the forthcoming 18 June 2022, Ekiti State Governorship election.

Even if the voters only partially live up to their claim, then the pointers are that voter apathy may not rear its ugly head in the same magnitude as it did in the Anambra Governorship elections where approximately 90% of the registered voters failed to vote on election day.