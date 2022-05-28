Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Few hours after the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal announced his withdrawal from the presidential primaries, his supporters have expressed the hope that such sacrifice will unite the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and give it victory in the general elections.

Recall that Governor Tambuwal before the commencement of voting at the Moshod Abiola Stadium, Abuja, Saturday night, had announced his withdrawal from the presidential primaries and had advised his supporters to vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the election.

Reacting to the development one of the supporters of Tambuwal and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yemi Arokodare, said the Sokoto state governor has earned the leadership of Nigeria with an immense sacrifice

Honourable Arokodare in a statement said, “There comes a time when great leaders must learn how to make exceptional sacrifices in the interest of the people, the country and humanity.



“Though painful and difficult for us, his ardent supporters, we wholeheartedly commend the leadership and sacrifice of His Excellency, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Mutawallen Sokoto, for acting in the overall interest of the country.

“We firmly believe that history and posterity will be kind to H.E Tambuwal. For those who understand the vision of tomorrow, he has earned the leadership of the country and time will tell.

“We sincerely hope that this unparalleled sacrifice will unite the party and translate into an outstanding victory for the PDP in 2023. Indeed, Tambuwal is the undisputable game changer.”