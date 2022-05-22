By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Late arrival of materials and officials on Sunday marred PDP primary election across the state.

When Vanguard visited the state secretariat of the party around 2:30pm, materials and officials were yet arrive.

Apart from the late arrival of officials and materials, House of Assembly primaries were however successfully held in many local government areas in the state.

Materials and officials that would conduct the exercise arrived around 3pm, and were distributed to different local government.

Also, in many local government areas, House of Assembly primaries were concluded before 6:30, while those of House of Representatives primaries commence in many places after 7pm.

Meanwhile, aspirant contesting for Peoples Democratic Party ticket for Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila Federal Constituency, Seyi Bamidele, said the exercise was marred with irregularities.

According to him, some delegates were abducted in Oke Ila during the primary for Ifedayo State Constituency but we’re later released after the excercise has been concluded.

He said, “The whole exercise has been marred with anomalies. Some delegates that were to vote in the House of Assembly primary for an aspirant for Ifedayo State Constituency PDP ticket held at Iya ni o se Hall, Oke Ila were abducted. They were later released after the exercise has been completed.

“As of 7:20 in Ila town hall, Ila-Orangun where primary for Ila Federal Constituency will hold, no material nor officials that would conduct the exercise is at the venue. If people could be abducted during the day, worst thing may happen under the cover of the night. At the appropriate time, we will take decision.”