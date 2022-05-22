Frontline Gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, has hailed House of Representatives and State House of Assembly Candidates across the state over their victories in the primary elections.

Iyovwaye said the victories and calm atmosphere that surrounded the elections was testament to the acceptability of the PDP in Delta State.

He urged the candidates to stand strong for the party, even as he called for their support in the coming gubernatorial primaries.

In the same vein, he urged the delegates of the party to replicate votes for him in the governorship primary.

According to him, “I am the best suited to take over the hem of affairs in Delta State. My dream is to ensure an industrialized Delta State that would ensure employment opportunities for all.”

He thanked the party leadership for their effort in ensuring a viable election machinery for peaceful primary elections in the state.