,

…Says Saraki is the inevitable alternative.

The Director-General of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki campaign council, Earl Osaro Onaiwu has reacted to a fabricated storey making rounds in some media outlets alleging that former president of the senate and presidential aspirant, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has withdrawn from the presidential race slated for today in Abuja.

The former Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, described the story as nefarious, spurious and fake in its entirety, adding that it was the handiwork of those who are already in the know that Saraki is the candidate to beat.

Earl Onaiwu stated that it was a planted story aimed at raising last-minute sentiments to woo delegates in favour of a rejected aspirant, adding that Saraki’s rising profile and CV have become a nightmare to his opponents.

“Dr Saraki is the candidate to beat as far as this presidential primary election is concerned. No one has the wealth of experience that he has. He is the only one with both legislative and executive experience to fix Nigeria”, Onaiwu noted.

“He is the bridge to unite Nigeria and Nigerians. Saraki represents the ideal leader to heal the wounds of Nigeria and set her on the path of recovery and greatness on all fronts, Dr. Saraki is the bridge between the North and the South, he is the bridge between the old and the younger generation. He is the inevitable alternative to rescue Nigeria” the campaign DG further said.

Onaiwu also noted that “while others engage in political blackmail, the president in waiting; in the person of Dr Saraki is focused on getting the job done at the on-going special national convention, a job that would herald a new beginning towards delivering real solutions to quickly fix Nigeria.