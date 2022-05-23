Gbande

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency and Deputy Chairman House Committee on Commerce, Dr. Richard Gbande has been elected the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flag bearer in the coming general election.

Dr. Gbande picked his party’s ticket in the primary election held Sunday at the Akume Atongo stadium in Katsina-Ala town, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Declaring the result of the election, the Electoral Officer Mr. Mike Adyo alongside the Returning Officer Mbafan Ianna announced that Dr. Gbande polled a total of 108 votes to beat two other aspirants, Lawrence Vihimga and Gbede Igyer who both scored zero votes.

The Electoral Officer who acknowledged the transparent conduct of the primary election commended the peaceful manner members of the party conducted themselves urging exercise.

Reacting to the outcome of the exercise, Dr. Gbande dedicated his victory to God and appreciated Senator Gabriel Suswam, delegates and party elders for voting massively for him.

He promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him assuring that “I will continue to work hard to ensure that my people get quality representation in the House as well as ensure that the people of Sankera enjoy all dividends of democracy that should come to them.”

It would be recalled that before the primaries Dr. Gbande had been unambiguously endorsed for a seconds term by members of the party in his constituency.

The people had cited various empowerment programmes and other developmental projects that he took to that axis of the state including the over N190million worth of medical equipment and furnitures he recently took to that party of the state for distribution to Primary Healthcare Centres in the three LGAs that make up the Federal Constituency.

Present to witness the conduct of the election were Senator Gabriel Suswam, Professors Saint Gbilekaa, Iorwuese Hagher and Linus Saalu. Elder Dickson Adzaugba, Dr. Timothy Ijir, Council Chairmen for Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government councils; Atera, Ayua and Agber. Dr. Boga Abuur, Chairman-elect for Ukum; Hon. Kartyo Tyoumbur and Ukum State Assembly flag bearer; Hon. Kizito Tiza.

Others include; Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo PDP Chairmen; Abraham Utôv, Patrick Nyietagher, David Sevav, elders Akura Orngu, Chaverkper, Peter Maashin, Mathew Iortseghem among others.