… Metuh, others urge NWC to respect Anambra people’s wish

John Alechenu, Abuja

With barely 24 hours to the commencement of the Peoples Democratic Party primaries, disputes over the the authentic delegates list for the event are yet to be fully resolved.

The Vanguard gathered in Abuja, that the Sen. Iyiochia Ayu-led National Working Committee spent a considerable amount of time deliberating on the issue at its regular meeting, on Thursday.

The party’s primaries for the election of State Houses of Assembly, Governorship, National Assembly and Presidential Candidates is scheduled to begin with state assembly congresses on Saturday, May 21.

Former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh who is a Chieftain of the party in Anambra State, was part of stakeholders who were invited by the NWC to a meeting over the issue of the list from the state.

He said, to the best of his knowledge, there was no problem with the list from Anambra because valid congresses where delegates were elected at the ward, local governments and state levels were held in February and March this year.

“It it with a heavy heart that I’m addressing the public today specifically on the issue of Anambra State PDP we have had problems in Anambra State for the past two months, three months.

“And we decided to allow the NWC to handle this issue. But having exhausted all the patients, all the negotiations, all the reports, with this Working Committee, we have to bring to the public.

“Today, the national chairman and the Working Committee invited us to a meeting to address what they felt was an issue in the party. And we specifically told the national chairman, and the National Working Committee, that there is no problem in Anambra state.

“We have a word Congress, Local Government Congress recognized by NWC backed with an INEC report they held and the only thing remaining is for the Working Committee to go ahead and get Congress and do primaries for us.

“Surprisingly, and curiously, they choose to delay the process on grounds of the fact that there was an order an interlocutory order Stop them or recognize a different faction and later a judgment of course came to recognize the same list that is backed by a report.

“There’s an unwillingness on the part of the Working Committee and the national chairman to proceed and we decided to go public and plead with the national chairman The National Working Committee as the custodians of the party administration, to please effect the will of the people if you have recognized the ward and local government Congress that you’ve announced.

He further said, “You have an INEC report by the same committee, the same list that you recognize and kept with the judgment of court it is only imperative that the national chairman and the National Working Committee obey.

“ Any other thing will mean that it is a conspiracy to throw a state into confusion.”

Metuh urged the party leadership not to pander to the wishes of godfathers who he declined to name when asked.

He however said as a loyal party man, he and his Colleagues respect the leadership of MR. Peter Obi as the leader of the party in Anambra.