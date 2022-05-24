.

…Thanks Party Delegates, Optimistic Of Re-Election In 2023

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primaries conducted on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the popular Suanu Finimale Nwika Conference Hall, Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, which also doubles as the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people and Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities in the House of Representatives clinched the party’s ticket following the overwhelming votes garnered from the delegates in the primaries that were supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The elated federal lawmaker who is also the former Deputy Speaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to let them down.

In his words, “I want to especially thank the Executive Governor of the state, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his support and fatherly leadership which enabled us to have free, fair and credible primaries across the state. I also thank you, the delegates for having to stay here for hours. You have continued to demonstrate the confidence and love you have in me. For this, I say a very big thank you”.

A former Commissioner for Works in the state, Rt. Hon. Dekor also thanked security agencies and INEC for what he called a yeoman’s job, assuring that he would always deliver on his legislative duties, oversight functions as well as social corporate responsibilities.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor also assured that with the support from his constituents, PDP will win all the elective positions in the state, come to the 2023 general elections.

“I say this with all sense of respect, not just because I am a sitting member of the House of Representatives but because our people know their leaders. They do not know the existence of any other party other than the PDP, and history will always repeat and not reverse itself, come 2023”, he declared.