The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Babaji Sunday has called on officers, scheduled for the PDP primaries to be on top of their games.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

She said the CP made the call while briefing Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical and Intelligence Units of the Command ahead of the May 28 and 29 PDP primary election.

Adeh said the CP urged the officers to discharge their duties with the utmost respect for the fundamental rights of citizens in line with global best practices.

She said the Command had designed a robust security arrangement defined by the deployment of personnel within and outside the election ground to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Adeh said the command had emplaced counter-insurgency measures, maintenance of clear road access, robust stop and search, effective Crowd control and intelligence gathering.

She, therefore, enjoined FCT residents to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or molestation.

Adeh called on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Vanguard News Nigeria