Abba Moro

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Senator Abba Moro has said his victory and emergence as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Tuesday’s Benue South Senatorial District primary election was for the people of the area.

Moro who is the incumbent Senator representing the district in the National Assembly, stated this shortly after he was declared winner of the election in Otukpo amid celebration by his supporters.

He defeated three other aspirants to clinch the ticket after polling a total of 179 votes while his closest rival, Hassan Saleh garnered 72 votes. The two other aspirants, Joseph Ojobo and Bright Ogaji polled 53 and 3 votes respectively.

According to the lawmaker, his victory was not about him but the people of Benue South District.

He urged other aspirants that lost to join hands with him to work for the progress and prosperity of the Senatorial District.

He said: “Today I have won, therefore, I enjoin the people to feel happy about this result. And those that lost I urged them to join hands with me to develop Benue South Senatorial District.

“This election is not about me, it is not about them. It is about our people; the future of our people, the development of our people and the advancement of our people. So, let everyone join hands with me let us all work for the progress and prosperity of our land.”