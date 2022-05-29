.

By Tunde Oso

The Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has congratulated the former President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over his victory at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primaries held in Abuja yesterday.

In a congratulatory statement signed by the Mayor, who doubles as the national President of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A and made available to the Press in Abuja, described the former Vice President as a winner of all times saying he worked assiduously and achieved victory noting that, the time has come for all hands to be on deck to ensure what he described as mother of all victories in 2023.

Akpodoro called on the PDP presidential candidate to be magnanimous in victory and unite every segment of the party to stand firmly formidable for the general elections in 2023 having crossed the rubicon in the race to clinching the presidency describing him as a man of destiny who by His grace is destined to be President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The politician had polled 373 placing his closest rival, Mr Nyesom Wike, second with 237 votes while the former governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki polled 70 and Emmanuel Udom, governor of Akwa Ibom State 38.

Recall, Akpodoro was one of the Nigerians who stormed the United Arab Emirates, UAE in the run up to the 2019 General elections in absolute solidarity and support for the Turakin Adamawa at heels of which he opened a massive campaign office for the former President in Ughelli, the traditional headquarters of the Urhobo people a platform with which he mounted a riotous campaign for the politician.

Akpodoro is of the view that Alhaji Abubakar should depend less on the PDP governors and work with Nigerians of goodwill directly at the grassroot to achieve success8 noting that depending on only party machinery was the bane of the 2019 outing however, the Mayor expressed hope that victory beckons in 2023.