John Alechenu, Abuja

Leading Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirants on Saturday engaged in an open popularity contest at the venue of the ongoing Special National Convention .

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike caused a stir when on arrival he lead a team of his aides to the Oyo, Plateau, Ogun, Ondo, and Sokoto Stands to greet delegates.

They cheered and sang his praises with delegates from Rivers leading the chant of his name and singing a local song in his honour as he waved them while clutching a traditional elephant tusk.

He went on to greet delegates from other states in their stands.

As of taking a queue from Wike, Atiku also moved from his seat and made his way to the delegates stand to pay homage . He raised his hands in greeting while his supporters hailed.

Not long after, Senator Bukola Saraki , joined the fry as he started his round of greetings from the VIP stand before making his way to the delegates stand.