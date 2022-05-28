John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman, 2022 Peoples Democratic Party National Convention Organising Committee, Sen. David Mark , has expressed sadness that the All Progressives Congress-led administration has brought nothing but sorrow, tears and blood.

Mark expressed his feeling in his opening remarks at the ongoing PDP national Convention.

According to him, Nigeria is today in the grip of kidnappers and other miscreants because of the failure of the ruling party to provide leadership.

This, he said was the reason why the PDP is seeking to return to rescue the nation and set it on the path of development.

Mark said, “This Congress is the first step towards this process. Today our students are at home for over three months on account of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike for failure of government to address issues affecting the education sector.

“Fellow countrymen and women are today in captivity with kidnappers and our government has mortgaged the future of Nigerians by ceaseless borrowings with nothing tangible to show. Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world.

“The intractable insecurity situation, raising unemployment, poverty, ineptitude and corruption and above all the poor management of our diversity have become the hallmark of the APC administration. These have made living in Nigeria worthless.”