By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Muhammad, has said that North only had two years of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), sixteen years rule.

Bala was reacting to agitations for presidency slot to the South. He stated this in Kano, Sunday night while meeting with the PDP delegates ahead of the oncoming primary elections.

Sen Muhammad lamented over the deteriorating situation of the country’s economy and the unfortunate insecurity plight that has set Nigeria behind when compared to countries like Niger and Ghana. He called on Nigerians to embrace peace and understanding to allow for development and progress of the country.

“The South has been agitating for presidential slot without considering the fact that the 16 years spent in power by the PDP the North had only two years.

“It started with Obasanjo spending eight years in power, a slot for the South, then Yar’adua two years, a Northern slot and was followed by Jonathan who spent six years in a slot for the South.

“As a result of this we deserve the slot. Despite the fact that my people in Bauchi want me to continue for another second term as governor, with my wealth of experience over time where I have influenced a lot of development, I have no choice but to offer myself to serve my fatherland” Senator Muhammad stated.