Earlier today , the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held her National Congress across to elect a National delegate across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria. Special Ad-hoc delegate (physically challenged) were equally elected in each local government area.

In Ika federal constituency , the duo of Chief Lawrence Oshiegbu (the Obawuje of Owa Kingdom) and Rotn Peter Idion were elected as National delegates in Ika North East and Ika South LGAs respectively.

Rotn Peter Idion commended His Excellency , Senator , Dr Ifeanyi Okowa , the governor of Delta state , Olorogun , Barr Kingsley Esiso , Delta state PDP chairman, Dcn. Moses Iduh , Delta North PDP chairman, Hon Collins Bello , Delta State PDP financial secretary and National Congress retuning officer for Ika south, Mr Jude Onya , chairman , Ika south PDP, Hon. Okoh C. Festus , member representing Ika south at the Delta state House of Assembly , leaders/stakeholders of the PDP and the delegates for finding him worthy to serve as Ika south PDP National delegate.

During a brief chat with newsmen , Rotn. congratulated Chief Lawrence Oshiegbu on his victory as Ika North East PDP national delegate while assuring that the existing cordial relationship amongst PDP leaders/stakeholders and her teeming members in Ika south LGA will remain.