…Says it’s Democracy in Action

The Local Government congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held across the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State on Tuesday have been described by the Electoral Panel from the National Secretariat of the party as “very peaceful, well organised and transparent”.

The PDP LGA congresses were conducted across the 17 LGAs of Enugu State to elect one National Delegate and nominate one Person Living With Disability (PLWD) ahead of the party primary elections. The congresses were monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking while members of the 5-man Electoral Panel supervised the LG congresses across the state, the Chairman, Hajiya Amina Jambo commended the PDP family in Enugu State led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the peaceful atmosphere in the state, and the enthusiasm and transparency displayed in the conduct of the exercise.

The Enugu State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani and his Deputy, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha led members of the National Electoral Panel to supervise the LGA Congresses.

The Panel Chairman also applauded the Gov. Ugwuanyi-led PDP family for adhering to the guidelines of the party for the conduct of the LGA congresses, adding that they are very proud of the party in Enugu State.

Addressing the party faithful at the Udenu LGA, Hajiya Jambo said that “these Local Government Congresses in Enugu State are among the most peaceful, well organised and colourful exercise of our party in the country”, adding that “Everywhere we have gone, the people are comported and observing the rules and guidelines of the PDP for the conduct of the exercise”.

She acknowledged the presence of the women and the physically challenged persons, including officials of INEC at the exercise, saying: “We saw women and the disabled. We have seen them everywhere we go. We also saw the INEC officials monitoring the exercise.

“This shows that you people are following the guidelines. You people are doing what you are supposed to do. We are very proud of you. We are happy that you people are doing things correctly. That the INEC officials here have confirmed to us that everything is going on well and in accordance with the PDP guidelines”

At Isi-Uzo LGA PDP Office in Ikem, the National Electoral Panel Chairman lauded the peaceful and transparent exercise stressing that “We have seen democracy in action in Enugu State”.

According to her, “It is clear that His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a true democrat. So this is pure democracy in action. Everywhere we go, you are following the guidelines. We have seen people with disabilities; we have seen women everywhere. As a woman that obviously makes me happy.

“My team has been in Enugu State since morning, and we have been going from one Local Government to another to supervise the PDP Local Government congresses”.

In Enugu East LGA where the members of the Electoral Panel were received by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, Senator Gil Emeka Nnaji, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Cornelius Nnaji, the Council Chairman, Hon. Nze Livinus Anike, among other stakeholders, the verdict was the same as they commended the peaceful atmosphere, the transparency and adherence to the party guidelines and the presence of INEC officials.

At Enugu North PDP Office which was their first port of call, Hajiya Jambo said: “We are so appreciative of your warm welcome. You can see that the place is well organised and very peaceful”.

Addressing the party delegates at Isi-Uzo LGA when the National Electoral Panel arrived the venue, the Returning Officer, Dr. Ozo Okey Ozoani, noted that INEC officials were monitoring the exercise, and explained that “before your arrival we have done accreditation, we have called the statutory delegates; we have also called the three-man delegates, the LG delegates, the councillors, ward executives, and we have a total of 278 delegates in Isi-Uzo LGA”.

According to him, “I am privileged and honoured to be the Returning Officer where an election will be monitored by the national team of our party”.

Members of PDP National Electoral Panel were Yinka Adegbola, Hajiya Fatima Usman, Chidi Dike and Hon. Egbuna Nduanya.

The Chairmen of Udenu, Enugu North and Isi-Uzo LGAs, Hon. Solomon Onah, Hon. Emeka Onunze and Hon. Obiora Obeagu respectively, led the stakeholders in their respective council areas to receive the National Electoral Panel members.