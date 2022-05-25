Ortom and the visiting former governorship aspirants and stakeholders

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has said that all stakeholders and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state are committed to working hard and to lead the party to victory in next year’s general elections.

The Governor gave the assurance Tuesday when he hosted stakeholders from Vandeikya Local Government Area, LGA, of the state who visited to thank him on behalf of other leaders of the party for ensuring that zoning was respected by the party ahead of the general elections.

The Governor explained that the zoning of the PDP governorship seat to the Jerchira and Vandeikya axis of the state was a collective decision of all party leaders from the 14 Tiv speaking LGAs after series of meetings and consultations.

He said due to the transparent manner the zoning was carried out and the emergence of the State Assembly Speaker, Titus Uba as the consensus governorship candidate from the 14 Tiv speaking LGAs of the state, majority of the party members were happy and willing to work with the choice of the party.

Governor Ortom however noted that “all the aspirants, particularly those who purchased nomination forms and went through the screening process are free to participate in the primary election which would be free, fair, transparent and credible.”

The Governor expressed appreciation to the Kunav people for selecting Engr. Titus Uba from the other equally qualified aspirants, stressing that the Speaker had the humility, sound educational background and political experience to excel as a Governor.

He appealed to the people of the state including the Tiv, Idoma, Igede and other tribes not to be divided as a result of the governorship contest but continue to work together in unity for the progress and development of the state.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Elder David Amo said the visit was to thank Governor Ortom for the efforts he made with the other leaders of PDP to zone the Governorship seat to Vandeikya LGA and prayed that God to take him to higher positions.

Two of the governorship aspirants, Arc. Joe kyaagha and Pharm Peter Chieshe who spoke on behalf of the other aspirants pledged their loyalty to the State Governor and the PDP, saying the choice of Engr. Uba was the decision of stakeholders, which they had to accept and work for its success.

They assured that apart from mobilizing support for Engr. Uba to win the governorship ticket, they would avail him their blueprints to boost his working document in order to take Benue to greater height.

Former governorship aspirants who were present at the meeting included Arc. Joe Ikyaagba, Dr. Boniface Jibo, Mrs. Susan Waya, Pharm Peter Chieshe and Dr. Dominic Akaahan.