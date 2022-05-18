By Steve Oko

Contrary to claims by a segment of the leadership of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that the party held its three-man delegate congress on May 6th 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has denied any knowledge of such exercise.

INEC in a response to an inquiry by DIOKA STAN & CO solicitors, Abuja said it received no invitation from the PDP National Chairman and Secretary inviting the Commission to witness any re-sheduled three-man delegate congress after it failed to hold on May 4.

The letter from INEC with reference number: INEC/DEPM/CWO/041/III dated May 13, and signed by Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, seems to have laid to rest the controversy over whether or not the three- man delegate election held in Abia.

The exercise earlier scheduled for May 4 could not hold as INEC and Police declined invitation by the party, citing the Muslim holidays.

Ever since then, there have been claims and counter-claims that the exercise later held.

While Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu in a viral video hailed the success of the exercise in his Ward 7 in Obingwa, the PDP Secretary, Mr David Iro, insisted that no three-man delegate election held in any part of the state.

The Secretary was later suspended by the party for over stepping his bounds.

There have been protests and counter protests by aggrieved members and stakeholders of the party.

Some concerned elders of the party including the immediate-past Secretary to State Government SSG Dr Eme Okoro; and Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, have petitioned the National leadership of PDP to wade into the matter.

They also suggested that the party should jettison three-man delegate and use only statutory delegates for the forthcoming primaries.