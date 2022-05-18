By Ikechukwu Odu

A governorship aspirant in Enugu State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Chijioke Edoga, yesterday, urged delegates to avoid money-bag-politicians by ensuring that aspirants who would represent the interests of the people are voted in during the party primary elections.

Edoga, who resigned as the Commissioner for Environment in the state to vie for the governorship position, added that Nsukka remained the focal point of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration.

He made the remarks while addressing delegates and party stakeholders at the PDP Secretariat in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State ahead of the party’s primary elections, assuring that his government would consolidate on Governor Ugwuanyi’s milestone in Nsukka if elected.

Edeoga who was equally a member of the House of the Representatives, thanked the party delegates for their warm reception and also lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for allowing aspirants the opportunity to interface with them across the state.

“I am an integral part of all Governor Ugwuanyi has been doing in Enugu State and things he would continue to do. Nsukka was documented as the major focus of his administration. Faithfully, he has delivered his promises to Nsukka and even went ahead to borrow to see that he does not disappoint you.

“I feel prepared to succeed Governor Ugwuanyi because I was part of all the major committees for the key projects of his administration.

“I know that the needs of the people are uppermost in the minds of the delegates. It would be a taboo and betrayal of trust for the delegates to overlook the needs of the People by accepting bribe to vote in people who would not represent the interests of the people while in power.

“Also, I want the people of Nsukka cultural zone to appreciate the efforts of Governor Ugwuanyi’s infrastructural development in the zone. He has done his best but the years of neglect by previous administration was enormous, that is why it seems as if he has not done enough. This is the reason I want you to vote me in so that I will continue from where he stopped,” he said.

While speaking, Nsukka PDP party chairman, Fabian Onah, described Edoga as a good man and urged all the delegates to vote for him during the governorship primary election.

He also said that he was the only gubernatorial aspirant who has visited the local government to identify with the party faithful, praying God to use Governor Ugwuanyi to actualise his political dream.

The Deputy State Woman Leader of PDP, Nnenna Agu-Nwangwu, who also spoke during the event, described Edoga as a large-hearted politician, adding that he has brought many Nsukka politians to limelight.

She also described Edoga as a perfect replacement for Governor Ugwuanyi, urging the delegates to ensure his victory at the poll during the governorship primary election.