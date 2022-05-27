John Alechenu, Abuja

As delegates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party file out later today (Saturday), to cast their ballot to select one out of the 14 aspirants as Presidential standard bearer, supporters of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have raised the alarm over an alleged plot to unleash a smear campaign to ridicule him.

A source within the group, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media yet, told Saturday VANGUARD in Abuja, that the Rivers State Governors team was well aware of the plot and has reached out to security agencies to nip it in the bud.

The source said, “We are fully aware of the plot by this group to unleash a smear campaign against Wike to cast him in bad light. Part of the plot we have so far uncovered is that some persons have been contacted to place advertorials in the media in an attempt to profile him as having links with illegal oil bunkering.

“They will then try to infer that funds being used for his political activities are proceeds from illegal activity all in a bid to slow down his momentum, impugn on his hard earned reputation and integrity and give their pay masters an edge in the contest for the party ticket.

“We have news for those involved; Wike’s support base is growing by the minute, we are so encouraged by the responses his campaign is getting from across the 36 States of the federation including Abuja.

“Wike will continue to build on the momentum which he has garnered since joining the race in March, look at all the aspirants on the platform of our great party today, none with due respect has the capacity to withstand what the ruling All Progressives Congress is plotting to do to retain power.

“This contest is not about region, ethnic or religious background, it is about taking Nigeria back from the brink and saving the PDP itself from annihilation. If we fail to get it right in 2023, I’m afraid it may mark the very end of our party.”