The national delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State earlier today declares support for former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who is one of the 15 presidential aspirants that will contest for the ticket of the party at the Abuja national convention slated for May 28 and 29.

The delegates declared their support for Saraki after a meeting they had with him in Ibadan where he briefed them on his plans for the country if elected president.

In a unanimous decision arrived at by the delegates and announced by its chairman, Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro, PDP leaders in Oyo State said they hinged their decision to support Saraki on three planks. First, they noted that he is the only Presidential aspirant among the lot in the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who has made public a manifesto that unfolds his plan to tackle some of the problems confronting the country.

The Oyo PDP leaders also noted that after listening to Saraki articulating the programmes without looking into any paper,mit became clear that he was ready to “provide good governance to Nigerians and knows what he is talking about”.

They added that Saraki is also a son of the soil because his grandmother was from Oyo State and deserved to be treated as a “ favourite homeboy”. They added that if the PDP would choose a candidate from the North it must be a person like Saraki whose origins cuts across the various divides.

It should be noted that with its 190-man delegation, Oyo State has the largest number of delegates in the entire country that will participate in the PDP national convention.