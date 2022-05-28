John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirant and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have expressed gratitude to his sympathizers within the party for rejecting a plot to introduce regional sentiments into the race.

The supporters working under the aegis of PDP Frontiers on Saturday, alleged that some aspirants had approached party leaders from the north to queue behind a leading aspirant who considers Wike as his only huddle.

In a statement jointly signed by the group’s President, Alhaji Hussein Aliyu Mohammed, its Secretary, Mr Moses Taye Abidemi ans Publicity Secretary, Mr Dan Bruce Okafor, they said the ‘çoup plot’ was foiled.

They said, “Various groups’ projection of a strong likelihood of victory had made Governor Wike become a common enemy to some other aspirants; less than twenty-four hours to the PDP’s presidential primaries, one camp started a subtle ethno-religious mobilization against Wike while another vigorously disseminated anti-Wike propaganda.

“In fact, an aspirant’s determined plot to exploit ethnic and religious sentiments failed woefully by around 3 am this morning (Saturday) and the entire party must acknowledge and respect the role of people like Governor Bala Mohammed who rose against an agenda to make all other northern aspirants pull out in the interest of one person who has only been pursuing his personal ambition rather than Arewa or Nigeria’s interests for years.

“A faceless Democracy and Integrity Forum was being sponsored by the aspirant’s camp because they perceive Gov Wike as the only threat against them and they had audaciously ran special anti-Wike propaganda advertisements, including one on page 19 of a national newspaper on Wednesday, 25th May, 2022.”

The statement further read, “This failure of a coup based on exploitation of regional and religious sentiments betrays the peculiar treachery of desperate individuals among the old order who seem prone to entry and exit from any political party once they smell opportunism; as activist Deji Adeyanju recently observed, while Nyesom Wike may be well disposed to embrace any other winner, some individuals are not likely to embrace Wike if he wins.”