Atiku Abubakar

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar , has appealed for unity among party members as they vote for a presidential flag bearer.

He made the special appeal while addressing delegates as well as party members.

He also appealed to party leaders who felt slighted by recent events during the last state congresses to bury the hatchet in the over all interest of the party.

While expressing gratitude to the party leaders for the orderly conduct of the convention, he said “ I hope the primary would be organized in a credible manner. Therefore distinguished delegates, I want to appear for unity in this party, no matter the discrimination, provocation and threats, it is only temporal.

“ I am distressed that a number if our members are excluded from the process that that have taken place across the nation..I appeal to them to be patient and bear with the party. They say no condition is permanent.”