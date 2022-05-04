By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has threatened to sack any of his appointees found to be engaged in untoward activities during the coming Peoples Democratic Party, PDP congress.

The Governor who promised to be fully involved in the conduct of the primaries promised to monitor the process to ensure that no one was shortchanged during the exercise.

The Governor who sounded the warning during an expanded caucus meeting of the PDP in Makurdi also reiterated his commitment to free, fair, and credible primary elections in the state.

While reiterating his commitment to a transparent process, the governor said, “we will not tolerate anyone who will want to disrupt the primary elections. I am going to be personally involved. My cabinet members will be involved in the process too.

“And I want to warn that any member of my cabinet or appointee that goes to the primaries and engage in any form of shortchanging, will be sacked the same day.”

On the coming 2023 general elections, the governor cautioned anyone or group plotting to rig the elections in the state warning that any attempt by anyone to manipulate the election in the state would meet stiff resistance.

He commended the people of the state for massively voting the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which recorded a clean sweep of the 23 Chairmanship and 276 Councilorship positions saying the outcome of the poll was a testimony of the people’s appreciation of the PDP administration in the state.

While congratulating the winners of the election and the umpire Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSIEC, for conducting a credible election, the Governor said,

“I participated and voted in the election. It was very smooth, free, and fair.”

Addressing the gathering, the State Chairman of PDP, Sir John Ngbede, said the PDP Ward Congress of Saturday, April 30 was hugely successful, except for few complaints from a LGA which he said would be addressed by the appeals committee.

The Chairman warned members against the use of thugs to cause crisis in the coming primaries, saying anyone caught irrespective of social status would be handed over to security agencies for prosecution.

