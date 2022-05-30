

…say’s Atiku’s emergence good omen for Nigeria



John Alechenu, Abuja





The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has appealed to party members to close ranks and support the party’s presidential standard bearer for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, as the party moves to rescue Nigeria.

Chairman of the board, Sen. Walid Jibrin, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja, on Monday.

He described the election of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party a as “big success” not only for the PDP but for Nigerian and Nigerians.

He said “My advice as the PDP BoT Chairman, is that we must come together as one entity and speak with one voice to make our party greater, not only in Nigeria but Africa.

“Atiku’s success at the recently concluded PDP primaries has opened a good way for all Nigerians come 2023.

“We must remember that Atiku was in 2019 elected at the PDP presidential primary in Port-Harcout, but was nakedly sabotaged by APC.

“We must also remember the good performance of Atiku as Vice-President to Olusegun Obasanjo. He’s not a tribalist, he’s the best man for Nigeria President.“

The board congratulated all party member’s especially delegates for their peaceful conduct before, during and after the convention which led to emergence of the candidate.

It also commended Senator David Mark and the various committees who handled the task for organising one of the best National convention after the Port-Harcout convention chaired by Governor Okowa of Delta state in 2019.

Jibrin promised that the BoT will assist the party and the presidential candidate to come out with an acceptable Vice President from southern Nigeria ahead of the polls