After two year of suspending the largest gathering on Emotional Intelligence in Africa due to COVID 19, host; Pause Factory founded by Enahoro Okhae is poised to hold virtually the 3rd edition of the Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference (AEIC) beginning from today through May 28.

Attendance is said to be free, while registration is important.

Enahoro said “The purpose of the conference is to give participants the capacity to harness Emotional Data rather that continuously use only technical data in personal and or organizational decision making process.

Enahoro further said, We live in a world where data is key, but we unfortunately undermine or do not even utilize the most important data which is Emotional Data.

As the complexities of our present world continue to increasingly intensify, technical data alone cannot suffice for the potency of the data we require to make a potent business decision, what people feel and how they utilize their feeling in various aspects of business has become extremely crucial and will continue to be a critical success factor for businesses.

The benefit of the conference is beyond exposing and equipping participants with the emotional intelligence skills, competencies and models they need to be resilient, optimistic, empathetic, and purposeful in their careers and endeavors, it will further help them in the business decision making.

Over the last two years, the world has come to the realization that the emotion that people feel is now important data for organizational analysis.

Most people are used to analyzing financial data, operations data, audit data etc. but they neglect EMOTIONAL DATA.

When you don’t analyze Emotional Data, you only have a part of the entire data, and with incomplete data you would make suboptimal decisions.

During the 2022 Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference, participants will be learning how to harness Emotional Data for Personal and Organizational Growth.

People are advised to join experts and industry leaders around the world in the biggest Emotional Intelligence Conference for Corporate Africa as they explore the latest research, breakthrough tools, case studies and best emotional Intelligence applications that increase personal and organizational vitality.