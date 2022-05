The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Chibuzor Chinyere, has presented a house and car to the family of Debirah, a female student recently lynched over alleged blasphemy.

The OPM general overseer made the presentation on Tuesday in fulfillment of the promise he made after the widely condemned killing of Deborah.

Deborah’s family was flown into Rivers State where the presentation took place.