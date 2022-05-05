The Founder, Zanang, a pre-teen and teen fashion expert, Mrs Maryann Shekari, on Wednesday called on parents to allow children to freely express themselves so that their innate talents can shine,

Shekari made the appeal at a one-day fashion exhibition, held to encourage young people to become more expressive in their dressing and their appearance and refrain from being ashamed of how they look.

“Zanang means talent; there is so much talent deposited in children, which is the reason we want this platform to encourage talent development among children at their early stages of life.

“So, children can express themselves for who they are; there is so much potential imbedded in children, therefore the need to encourage them develop such skills.

“We want children to be encouraged to imbibe the culture of excellence in whatever they are good at, which they want to become in life,” she said.

According to her, the idea of bringing up children as models will promote the culture of excellence among young people in society.

“It pays when parents teach their children to become models to their peers, rather than make them always dependent,” she said.

Also speaking, the Co-Founder of Zanang, Mr Rijo Shekari, said that children should learn to be models.

He said children could become models for good morals irrespective of their body size, weight or colours, adding that as models they can hold good behavioural patterns early in life.

Speaking on the fashion exhibition, he said that: “Modeling is a good tool that can be used to encourage children to express themselves, be confident and not subject to body shaming, whether they are tall, short, big or small.

“We live in a world that is not just about what you know, but talent, how you can communicate, therefore there is the need to bring up children to become models in their act of expression and dress sense,” he said.

In a separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a parent, Mrs Bose Olarenwaju, said that the first step to teaching children to be models was by dressing.

According to her, parents need to dress properly as first models before their children, because their appearance reflect what children think about them at the home front.

A highpoint of the event was fashion exhibition by children who wore different types, sizes and colours of clothes designed by Zanang. (NAN)