If knowledge of relativity in physics teaches nothing, it teaches objective comparison.

Without wasting time, and being very straight to the points. Without fear or favour, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi “Okanlomo of Ibadan Land” is the best man for Oyo South Senatorial District’s job, come 2023.

Factually, all special metals are valuable but gold is is the most valuable. Unequivocally, Senator Soji Akanbi is a gold among special metals, when it comes to putting the best hand forward, to represent not only the most populous but also the most strategic district in the state – Oyo South.

Aside being a born leader with proper carriage, courage and charisma to represent the district, again, Senator Soji Akanbi has a required native intelligence and depth to put the most polarised Oyo South together, coast home victory for Oyo APC, and carry all tendencies along after his emergence, in 2023, by His Grace.

As widely connected as Soji Akanbi. As generally accepted as Soji Akanbi. His track records and laudable achievements make him to stand out among his co- contestants, within and outside Oyo APC. His exemplary antecedents and good rapports with critical stakeholders like market women and men, artisans, traders, youth, religious leaders, workers, students, commoners among others remain his political jokers, to win the race hands down.

As politically dangerous as ignoring Sen. Soji Akanbi. It’s a fact that prior to 2015 General Election when Senator Lanlehin, a sitting Senator, then, pulled out from Oyo progressive family, the progressives, with Soji Akanbi on the ballot won massively but when Soji Akanbi pulled out from APC in 2019, as a sitting senator then, his pulling out, despite doing it maturely became heavy blow to the progressive fold. Glory be to God that ‘SOJ’, as he is fondly called by his teeming admirers and massive supporters, has returned to his aboriginal home, and with him as APC Oyo South Senatorial standard bearer, as a mascot with Midas touch, victory is certain in 2023.

As a core progressive, in the Senate, Soji Akanbi has always been a leading light, vocal voice and headache for conservatives. He stood with progressives and he is still standing, at state and national levels, especially, whenever, it matters most, and he stands with masses, always.

Passionately, Okanlomo of Ibadanland is a leading member of the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA ‘23) – a front line socio- political movement canvassing supports, en mass, for former governor of Lagos state and national Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. SOJ knows his onions, locally, regionally and nationally, so, he is not a pushover. In fact, ignore Soji Akanbi at your own perils.

Senator, “Akanbi himself” had many infrastructural projects and humanitarian programmes to his credit. He sponsored many pro-masses bills and raised several vital motions.

“Akanbi” understands the political terrains and he is the ‘sure bet’.

Rilwan is widely connected, savvy and strategic, based on his political experience, depth and wizardry. Definitely, he will spring a surprise and he is the said candidate, to record landslide victory for Oyo APC, come 2023, if the mandate is given to him.

“Oyo South Senatorial Ticket for Soji Akanbi is a master strategy for APC to reclaim the state from ruling People’s Democratic Party(PDP). SOJ’s grassroots appeals, technical know how among others are testimonies to this. Mark my words, Akanbi as APC flag bearer of Oyo South, come 2023, is a needed omen for Oyo APC to triumph.

Dare Abdul-Rahman writes from Ibadan.