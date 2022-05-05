.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday, flagged off the reconstruction of roads within Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/Orolu Federal Constituency.

The roads awarded to Messed SlavaBorgu construction company are valued at N3,265,623,449.00 with a completion period of 12 months.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyetola said the project was in fulfilment of his administration’s avowed commitment to continue to grant development facilities to the people as promised, saying, “This is another delivery of the need that our people expressed during our Town Hall meetings”.

According to him, the need to urgently reconstruct the roads was informed by the avoidable hardship being experienced by the residents of the State plying the roads on daily a basis.

“These three roads, which have been in a deplorable condition over the years, have led to the loss of several man-hours with the resultant negative effect on the social-economic activities in the State. It is our resolve to ensure that the relevant communities benefit from our infrastructure development efforts.

“The contract for the rehabilitation of these roads was used to kick start the e-procurement process newly adopted by the State Government with four Ministries as the pilot MDAS.

“I am glad to inform this gathering that the award of the Contract is transparent and open to all on the e-procurement platform of the State.

“Messrs. SlavaBogu Nig. Ltd., which scored the highest point, was awarded the Contract in the sum of N3,265,623,449.00.

“Let me also reiterate here that the roads we are flagging off today, though federal ones, span through five Local Government Areas, it has been in a state of disrepair for 13 years. After the re-award of the contract for its rehabilitation by the Federal Government in 2013, as a State, we made efforts to support the contractor which the Federal Government gave the contract, yet, it did not yield any positive result.

“Apart from the roads project we are flagging off today, the Inisa township road, Baruwa, Halleluyah road, Okinni, Akinlalu, Apomu and Ilesa township road are all undergoing procurement process”, he added.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye said the choice of the roads was hinged on their socioeconomic peculiarity to the State as it traverses and links several communities together.

Speaking, the Executive Vice Chairman, Slavabogu Construction Nigeria Limited, the construction company handling the project, Madam Grace Omolori-Okoya, who was represented by the Quality Control Officer, Engr. Marwan Estephan assured quality service delivery in record time.

Vanguard News Nigeria