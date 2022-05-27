By Gabriel Olawale

The aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Owan West Constituency for the Edo State House of Assembly, Omua Victoria Amu has congratulated the winner of the primarily elections, Hon. Ohio Ezomo on his victory.

Victoria Amu in a statement in Sabongida Ora Thursday night after the primary election said she has no option than to accept the will of the people because it is the essence and beauty of democracy.

She said, “to everyone that pitched in and offered support in various ways to help my bid to represent our great constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, I extend my heartfelt gratitude.

“Your encouragement and sacrifice strengthened my resolve and kept me going, even in the face of great storms. I pray that Almighty God rewards you all abundantly and sends you help in all your endeavors”.

Continuing, she said, “even though there are so many things that have bedevilled the process leading to the primary election but a winner has been announced. We have no option but accept the will of God and that of the people and move forward to do what is important for me and my supporters,” she noted.

She said all attempt to frustrate her among other orchestrated obstacles would not stop her from congratulating the winner. She urged the winner and the leaders to see her participation as her own way of deepening the nation’s democratic process and the involvement of women in our political evolution.

“I congratulated Hon. Ohio Ezomo and call on him not to take this victory for granted. I wish him all the best in the general election.

“I also want to appeal to our party leaders and supporters to rally round the candidate so as to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 election”.