In commemoration of the 2022 World Malaria Day, OVH Energy Marketing, the leading indigenous marketer of choice, has partnered with the African Clean-up initiative, a non-profit advocacy organisation, for another edition of the Roll Back Malaria campaign. The campaign marked under the theme “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives” empowered local communities within Lagos and Rivers state.

The Roll Back Malaria campaign is a partnership program conceived and implemented out of the need to educate people on Malaria preventive measures. The initiative seeks to identify and eradicate the associated effects of Malaria through education, empowerment, and treatment. Beneficiaries were enlightened on preventive measures and practical steps to prevent malaria outbreaks. Insecticide-treated mosquito nets were also distributed to men, women and children from the host communities.

World Malaria Day is marked annually to focus global attention on Malaria, and its impact on families, communities, and societal development, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa. According to the 2021 World Malaria Report by the World Health organisation, the African Region carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2020, Africa was home to 95% of malaria cases and 96% of malaria deaths, with children under 5 accounting for about 80% of all malaria deaths.

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of OVH Energy Marketing, Huub Stokman reiterated the company’s commitment to malaria prevention and control to build a healthy and conducive environment for members of its host communities. He mentioned that Malaria remains a significant public health and development challenge that requires collective human efforts and technological innovation to manage.

“The WHO has warned that malaria deaths will probably dwarf direct deaths from COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa. Malaria also poses a socio-economic challenge; sadly, it remains a burden costing the continent an estimated $12 billion yearly. Therefore, the fight against Malaria is a critical issue requiring strong private sector engagement. At OVH Energy, we are deeply committed to eradicating this disease amongst Nigerians while improving our host communities’ social and economic development in alignment with United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal three, which is good health and well-being.” He said.

Also commenting on the initiative, Alexander Akhigbe, founder of the African Cleanup Initiative (ACI) said, “Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease that continues to affect the health and livelihood of people worldwide. Thus, when individuals are properly educated, the spread can be prevented, and with the right treatment, the mortality rate will reduce.”

OVH Energy’s commitment to enriching its host community is commendable. Through various corporate social responsibility initiatives such as the University Scholarship Scheme, OLEUM Academy, amongst others, the firm continues to impact the lives of those within its host communities.