The parents and guidance of some secondary school students have shown gratitude and appreciation to the Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi scholarship scheme for secondary school students.

The generous contribution by the scholarship board has allowed the students to stay resilient to their pursuit of secondary school education the guidance and parents said.

Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi, the president of the scholarship scheme said it’s their little way of giving back to the society and humanity in general; adding that as God keeps providing for his business he will keep giving back to humanity.

About 100 students her beneficiaries from secondary school scholarship scheme, it was an explicit expression of happiness and joy from the faces of the beneficiaries.

It’s no news that indeed Nlemchukwu, CEO and founder of kachiplug exchange has successfully planted seeds of Goodwill in the heart of the students through his humanitarian services.

The scheme has promised to increase the number of beneficiary in its scholarship scheme in subsequent years to come.