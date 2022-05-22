EXPO to boost over 10 companies, create digital solutions

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Over 10,000 educators have expressed readiness to attend the 12th ASNE Expo to hold from May 20-21, 2022, in Abuja.

This was made known by the founder and convener of Annual School Need Exhibition, ASNE, Emem Opashi, during a press conference held in Abuja, where Opashi explained that the 12th ASNE Expo with theme, ‘Brand New Education’ is to provide a series of digital solutions to revamp Nigeria’s education sector and create an education system everyone should be proud about.

She said: “The 12th ASNE Expo with theme, ‘Brand New Education’ will have over 10,000 educators across the country in attendance, will boost over 10 companies who will create digital solutions that can help more communities so that people do not have to pay for the internet and to help children to keep learning.

“It became necessary to sensitise the country on its educational system and let people begin to see the kind of education that we dream about.

“The Expo is to bring together people from different sectors to map out strategies to better the country’s educational system.

“Education shouldn’t be left for the Federal Government alone; rather, it should be a collaborative effort involving everyone, to make the conversation enriching.”

According to her, the Expo, which will hold at the A-Class events centre, will be packed with lots of activities – training sessions, exhibitions, conferences, masterclasses and awards, and added that those who live outside the FCT can streamline the event for free.

However, she (Opashi) called on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to reverse the whole system and take dialogue very seriously.

“The government needs to understand the impact of the strike action because there are many youths who are idle, sitting at home. When you have idle youths doing nothing, a lot of issues arise.

“There is a lot of tension everywhere. It is a major social issue and we need to take action fast,” she pointed.

