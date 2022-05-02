By Chinedu Adonu

Residents of Enugu Ezike in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State are currently in shock over a video where a young girl was viciously raped by two men in the community.

In the video which is currently being shared by many people in the community, the girl was seen begging the men who are yet to be identified to stop violating her but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

The girl was heard in the video begging them and referring to her abusers as brothers in the local Enugu Ezike dialect but the men who also spoke the same dialect rather forced her to suck their private part after forcefully penetrating her.

The girl was also heard begging the to stop making the video which is now trending on social media.

A resident of the community who spoke with Vanguard, Mrs Chioma Blessing, condemned the act, saying it was an evil act and atrocity at the highest level.

Also speaking, a political leader in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Mr Emeka Jonah expressed displeasure over the incident. He bemoaned the act, stressing that they would be found and punished.