John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said it’s Special National Convention/ Presidential primary will go ahead today (Saturday) as scheduled.

The party said its attention had been drawn to speculations from “some strange quarters“ that it has postponed its 2022 National Convention holding today, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement he signed in Abuja.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in very clear terms that is has not postponed its 2022 Special National Convention.

“The 2022 Special National Convention of the PDP is on course as scheduled today, Saturday May 28, 2022 and there is no contemplation whatsoever for postponement.

“The PDP as a party of due process has since commenced processes to elect our Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in line with our mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.

“Our Party remains focused and will not be distracted by the shenanigans and underhand dealings of the rudderless, deceitful and manipulative All Progressives Congress (APC), which is desperate to orchestrate uncertainties, derail the electoral process and subvert the Will of the people in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP 2022 Special National Convention is already on course, our Presidential candidates, national delegates, teeming members of our great Party and Nigerians from across the country are set for the National Convention, which will at the end, credibly and transparently deliver a Presidential candidate who will be the choice of majority of Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP therefore charges our members, swarming supporters, the International Community, election monitors and the general public to disregard and completely discountenance suggestions that the 2022 Special National Convention has been postponed.“

He further said, “The APC is fighting a lost battle as its resort to manipulations and underhand dealings can never sway Nigerians in their determination to vote out the APC in 2023 and commence the rebuilding of our nation on the platform of the PDP.”