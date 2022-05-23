By Bulou Kosin

Deputy Governor of Delta State and leading aspirant to Osadebe House, Asaba, in 2023, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, is of the Ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta State. He carries modicum of Urhobo identity derived from roots in Emadadja in Udu LGA in Delta Central Senatorial District.

During his statewide political consultations, Otuaro’s pledge that he will be fair to all Deltans resonated with the crowds majority of who were pulled to his detribalised nature–a historically proven nature improved by his now Christian passion for the good of all mankind.

Growing up in his home in Gbaramatu Kingdom and Warri–a cosmopolitan city–meant Otuaro mingled with his Ijaw, neighboring Itsekiri and Urhobo people who make up the Warri triangle. Besides, his associations in and outside Warri with the Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Edo and countless other tribes to which Warri territory had since become cozy home, shaped Otuaro’s broad outlook on humankind, early in life. Events showed that his detribalised nature was deepseated and hence, stuck wall-gecko with him to adulthood, to date.

Years before 2004, political twists “put a knife through the things that held the Warri triangle together and things fell apart”, to borrow Chinua Achebe’s words in his classic, Things Fall Apart. While “to your tents, O Israel”, rent the air in the raging crisis in Warri then, Otuaro’s detribalised persona emerged and took centre stage. He reached for a re-unification mantra and consolidated in moves that stopped hostilities for peace. Reflecting on his relationships with the Itsekiri for peace, Otuaro’s now familiar refrain is “I have many more Itsekiri friends who have become brothers. I can walk into and eat in their homes freely”.

Otuaro’s detribalised personality had therefore long morphed him to be a gold fish with no hiding place! Following the military JTF bombardment of the Warri creeks in 2009, Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan not only sought one with understanding of politics of the creeks shared by the Ijaw and Itsekiri, he needed and trusted the detribalised person of Otuaro who he appointed Chairman of Rehabilitation and Relief Materials for the area in huge humanitarian crisis. The assignment, needless to say, Otuaro perfectly delivered.

Indeed, Otuaro’s engagements in the corporate/business world, his humanitarian gestures and religious dealings all bear the detribalised signature. As MD/CEO of Bruzotus Nigeria Ltd, Otuaro could have insisted on employing only Ijaws in his engagements with multinational corporations but getting a major slice were the Urhobo, Delta Igbo and other tribes some of who remain Otuaro’s political aides right through to date. Otuaro’s silent scholarship interventions remain non-discriminatory of tribes of indigent students–some of who have exposed him as their benefactor against earlier guarantees to protect his desired anonymity.

In both his first and second tenure as Deputy Governor, Otuaro drew his aides from all sections of the state: Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Delta Igbo, Isoko, Yoruba reflecting his pan-Deltan, nay pan-Nigerian personality (I dare call for a challenge here!). Significantly, you do not have to be Ijaw to get Otuaro’s attention; what you truly need is a passion for excellence which knows no tribe.

One sphere of Otuaro’s personality not properly understood is his religious tolerance. For the records, Otuaro is emphatically of the Christ Embassy Christian persuasion which his aides are not coerced to belong. They can, as they have done over the years, remain Catholics, be Winners (Living Fath Church), Redeemed (Redeemed Christian Church of God), etc.

Deltans, hence have nothing to worry as they vote detribalised Otuaro as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, and in 2023 general elections, to mount the block of governorship to build a BETTER Delta State!

Bulou Kosin, SSA Press and Communication to the Deputy Governor of Delta State, writes from Asaba.